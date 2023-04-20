Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Currently -43.72 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.61 trading at $0.22 or 3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.60M. That closing price of BFRG’s stock is at a discount of -43.72% from its 52-week high price of $9.50 and is indicating a premium of 62.63% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.44%, in the last five days BFRG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $6.61 price level, adding 19.49% to its value on the day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.83% in past 5-day. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) showed a performance of 160.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 88870.0 shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 76.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.51% institutions for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.