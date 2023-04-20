Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Shares Surges 43.72% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw 0.4 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at $0.05 or 1.28% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.33M. That most recent trading price of BLBX’s stock is at a discount of -516.25% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 70.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 510.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.28%, in the last five days BLBX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, adding 62.42% to its value on the day. Blackboxstocks Inc.’s shares saw a change of 197.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.72% in past 5-day. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) showed a performance of 8.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22960.0 shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -236.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -236.13% for stock’s current value.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating 80.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.27 million and $1.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.20% while estimating it to be 7.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.20% during past 5 years.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.96% institutions for Blackboxstocks Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BLBX for having 7561.0 shares of worth $26312.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6652.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23148.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26607.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $92592.0 in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.