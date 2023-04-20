Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) Has Made The 35.29% Recovery, Could Gain Another -1064.71% Ahead

In last trading session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw 6.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.01 or -8.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.67M. That closing price of BRDS’s stock is at a discount of -1064.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.98 and is indicating a premium of 35.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.04%, in the last five days BRDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Bird Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) showed a performance of 53.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.75 million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -135.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -135.29% for stock’s current value.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.45 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $37.98 million and $76.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 67.10% while estimating it to be -10.40% for the next quarter.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.54% institutions for Bird Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDS for having 35.57 million shares of worth $6.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sacks David O., which was holding about 26.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.86 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.59 million shares of worth $3.17 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.