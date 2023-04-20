Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) At $0.63: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.01 or -1.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $299.59M. That most recent trading price of ACB’s stock is at a discount of -439.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.40 and from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days ACB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 5.26% to its value on the day. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s shares saw a change of -32.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.89% in past 5-day. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) showed a performance of -13.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.14 million shares which calculate 7.5 days to cover the short interests.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aurora Cannabis Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.66% while that of industry is 21.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.6 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $37.83 million and $37.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.50% while estimating it to be 27.60% for the next quarter.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.40% institutions for Aurora Cannabis Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the top institutional holder at ACB for having 9.87 million shares of worth $9.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 9.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.65 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.42 million shares of worth $12.72 million or 3.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.93 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.