Analysts Predict Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) To Reach $7.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw 2.17 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.10 trading at $0.24 or 12.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.43M. That closing price of EDBL’s stock is at a discount of -4185.71% from its 52-week high price of $90.00 and is indicating a premium of 26.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 819.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.90%, in the last five days EDBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $2.10 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s shares saw a change of -66.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.30% in past 5-day. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) showed a performance of -43.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -233.33% for stock’s current value.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.16 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.16% institutions for Edible Garden AG Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Outfitter Financial Llc is the top institutional holder at EDBL for having 1883.0 shares of worth $11862.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1043.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6570.0.