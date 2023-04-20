Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) -6.80% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.33?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.52 trading at -$0.01 or -0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $754.03M. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -225.66% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 5.75% from its 52-week low price of $4.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Altus Power Inc. (AMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.22%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $4.52 price level, adding 11.2% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.80% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of -18.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.4 million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 56.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -209.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.87% for stock’s current value.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -85.71% while that of industry is -7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.54% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 20.78 million shares of worth $135.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 4.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.62 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.15 million shares of worth $14.02 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.82 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.