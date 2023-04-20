Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Is 45.26% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.86?

In last trading session, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw 2.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.97 trading at $0.27 or 4.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.75M. That closing price of ALT’s stock is at a discount of -293.47% from its 52-week high price of $23.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.01% from its 52-week low price of $3.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.74%, in the last five days ALT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $5.97 price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Altimmune Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 45.26% in past 5-day. Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) showed a performance of -45.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.5 million shares which calculate 3.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 77.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -737.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.5% for stock’s current value.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altimmune Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.18% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.10% in the current quarter and calculating -11.90% decrease in the next quarter.

Company posted $32k and $8k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 56.60% during past 5 years.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.97% institutions for Altimmune Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ALT for having 5.91 million shares of worth $35.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 3.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.82 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.73 million shares of worth $34.23 million or 11.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.43 million in the company or a holder of 3.89% of company’s stock.