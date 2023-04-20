Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) -7.23% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In recent trading session, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.58 trading at -$2.06 or -4.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.32B. That most recent trading price of ALGM’s stock is at a discount of -17.17% from its 52-week high price of $48.72 and is indicating a premium of 53.82% from its 52-week low price of $19.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.56 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.72%, in the last five days ALGM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $41.58 price level, adding 9.59% to its value on the day. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.23% in past 5-day. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) showed a performance of -10.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.72 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 95.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 64.10% while that of industry is -6.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.40% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $265.06 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $256.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $200.29 million and $217.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.30% while estimating it to be 18.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 557.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.00%.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.43% institutions for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. OEP Capital Advisors, LP is the top institutional holder at ALGM for having 22.63 million shares of worth $679.33 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $196.58 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $71.78 million or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $80.24 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.