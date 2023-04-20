Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.21?

In last trading session, Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw 8.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at -$0.09 or -30.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.28M. That closing price of AGFY’s stock is at a discount of -18519.05% from its 52-week high price of $39.10 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Agrify Corporation (AGFY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.98 in the current quarter.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.33%, in the last five days AGFY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 53.31% to its value on the day. Agrify Corporation’s shares saw a change of -37.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.45% in past 5-day. Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) showed a performance of -13.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 63.30% in the current quarter and calculating 71.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.64 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $25.27 million and $26.02 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -50.00% while estimating it to be -46.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.09% institutions for Agrify Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. is the top institutional holder at AGFY for having 1.23 million shares of worth $0.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Merlin Capital LLC, which was holding about 0.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78673.0.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.48 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 68830.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.33% of company’s stock.