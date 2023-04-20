After A 5.71% Jump This Year Is Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) saw 24.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.96 trading at $1.16 or 64.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $63.20M. That most recent trading price of AUGX’s stock is at a discount of -6.42% from its 52-week high price of $3.15 and is indicating a premium of 65.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 56080.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 70.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Augmedix Inc. (AUGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 64.44%, in the last five days AUGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $2.96 price level, adding 13.7% to its value on the day. Augmedix Inc.’s shares saw a change of 89.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 79.39% in past 5-day. Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) showed a performance of 92.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21590.0 shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.8% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.14% for stock’s current value.

Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Augmedix Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 150.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.84% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.35 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $6.99 million and $7.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.90% while estimating it to be 36.20% for the next quarter.

AUGX Dividends

Augmedix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.02% institutions for Augmedix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUGX for having 1.68 million shares of worth $5.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen Prime Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.22 million.

On the other hand, Russell Investment Funds-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 25701.0 shares of worth $76974.0 or 0.00% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.15 million in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.