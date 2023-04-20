After A -1.40% Drop In Share Price, Is SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw 4.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.99 trading at -$0.09 or -1.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.62B. That most recent trading price of SOFI’s stock is at a discount of -42.24% from its 52-week high price of $8.52 and is indicating a premium of 29.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.40%, in the last five days SOFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $5.99 price level, adding 1.8% to its value on the day. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 30.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.30% in past 5-day. SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) showed a performance of 7.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 91.7 million shares which calculate 2.85 days to cover the short interests.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SoFi Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.00% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $441.64 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $474.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $321.73 million and $356.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.30% while estimating it to be 33.40% for the next quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.32% institutions for SoFi Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SOFI for having 68.27 million shares of worth $314.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 35.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $164.34 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.97 million shares of worth $107.21 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $91.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.