Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Could Actually Go To $9.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw 9.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at $0.2 or 48.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $9.13M. That most recent trading price of AEMD’s stock is at a discount of -296.77% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 64.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 69420.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 948.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 48.63%, in the last five days AEMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 4.62% to its value on the day. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 126.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 64.45% in past 5-day. Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) showed a performance of 62.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.2 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.76 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1351.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -829.03% for stock’s current value.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aethlon Medical Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.86% while that of industry is 22.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 31.60% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.00% during past 5 years.

AEMD Dividends

Aethlon Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 26 and June 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.81% institutions for Aethlon Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AEMD for having 0.2 million shares of worth $56157.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46660.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $0.49 million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.