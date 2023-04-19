Will Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $104.96M, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 18.27% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -5983.17% off its 52-week high price of $307.20 and 36.04% above the 52-week low of $3.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.95K shares.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Sporting 18.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the ENSC stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 11.4%. Year-to-date, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -43.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed -24.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 46040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.80. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -767.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -197.03% from the levels at last check today.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -90.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 24.40% and 81.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $950k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $603k and $207k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.50% for the current quarter and 397.60% for the next.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.39% with a share float percentage of 13.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 3523.0 shares worth more than $31707.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 3322.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29898.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.