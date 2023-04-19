Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Talkspace Inc. (TALK) Future Potential?

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.86M, closed the last trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The TALK stock price is -142.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.94 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 283.16K shares.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the TALK stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, Talkspace Inc. shares have moved 31.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) have changed 28.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.27.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Talkspace Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.92%, compared to 8.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 53.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.57 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $30.15 million and $29.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and 4.80% for the next.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.54% with a share float percentage of 73.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Talkspace Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NVP Associates, LLC with over 14.7 million shares worth more than $8.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, NVP Associates, LLC held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 11.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.92 million and represent 6.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 3.04 million shares of worth $3.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.