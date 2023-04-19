Why Should You Consider Adding Oblong Inc. (OBLG) To Your Portfolio?

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11M, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 61.21% during that session. The OBLG stock price is -180.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.68 and 63.77% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 208.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oblong Inc. (OBLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) trade information

Sporting 61.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the OBLG stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 12.44%. Year-to-date, Oblong Inc. shares have moved 95.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 146.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) have changed 155.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 10890.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -334.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -334.78% from current levels.

Oblong Inc. (OBLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.29% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.88 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.97 million and $1.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -27.70% for the current quarter and 22.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.20% over the past 5 years.

OBLG Dividends

Oblong Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.06% with a share float percentage of 78.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oblong Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundry Group Next, LLC with over 0.52 million shares worth more than $0.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Foundry Group Next, LLC held 25.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 11.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 4860.0 shares of worth $13114.0 while later fund manager owns 1687.0 shares of worth $4552.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.