Why Invest In Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Stock?

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has a beta value of -0.34 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.18M, closed the last trade at $0.95 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.25% during that session. The GNPX stock price is -181.05% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 22.11% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 355.83K shares.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) trade information

Sporting 3.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the GNPX stock price touched $0.95 or saw a rise of 17.39%. Year-to-date, Genprex Inc. shares have moved -34.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) have changed 22.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -215.79% from current levels.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.30% over the past 5 years.

GNPX Dividends

Genprex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.80% with a share float percentage of 8.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genprex Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $2.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.82 million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $1.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.