Why Do You Need To Add VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) To Your Portfolio?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 21.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.49M, closed the recent trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $1.6 on the day or 51.11% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -109.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 57.93% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16020.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.5.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Sporting 51.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the VYNE stock price touched $4.73 or saw a fall of -7.5%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 75.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 72.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 85.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 98210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $63.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1802.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -491.97% from the levels at last check today.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.54%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -273.60% and 3.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.20% over the past 5 years.

VYNE Dividends

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.67% with a share float percentage of 13.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VYNE Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91701.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DSC Advisors, L.P., with the holding of over 87223.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 49622.0 shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 41013.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.