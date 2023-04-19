Why Do Investors Buy Stock In HP Inc. (HPQ)?

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 7.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.84B, closed the last trade at $31.22 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The HPQ stock price is -30.65% off its 52-week high price of $40.79 and 22.87% above the 52-week low of $24.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.30 million shares.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the HPQ stock price touched $31.22 or saw a rise of 0.79%. Year-to-date, HP Inc. shares have moved 16.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have changed 11.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.07, which means that the shares’ value could drop -7.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -12.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.13% from current levels.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HP Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.61%, compared to -6.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.61%.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 29 and June 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.05 at a share yield of 3.36%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.40% with a share float percentage of 81.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1,411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 104.48 million shares worth more than $3.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 10.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 93.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.92 billion and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.81% shares in the company for having 37.42 million shares of worth $1.17 billion while later fund manager owns 27.89 million shares of worth $870.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.