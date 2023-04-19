When MGM Resorts International (MGM) Will Be A Good Investment?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.65B, closed the last trade at $44.59 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 1.62% during that session. The MGM stock price is -3.7% off its 52-week high price of $46.24 and 40.77% above the 52-week low of $26.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Sporting 1.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the MGM stock price touched $44.59 or saw a rise of 0.73%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved 32.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed 8.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 45.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -84.81%, compared to 10.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 600.00% and 233.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.56 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.85 billion and $3.26 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.20% for the current quarter and 9.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.50% over the past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report on May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.80% with a share float percentage of 82.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 888 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.06 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.91 million and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 9.37 million shares of worth $417.97 million while later fund manager owns 8.98 million shares of worth $400.62 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.