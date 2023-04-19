When Does Prologis Inc. (PLD) Become A Good Investment?

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 3.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.30B, closed the last trade at $123.71 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The PLD stock price is -41.09% off its 52-week high price of $174.54 and 20.76% above the 52-week low of $98.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prologis Inc. (PLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the PLD stock price touched $123.71 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Prologis Inc. shares have moved 9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) have changed 6.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $143.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125.00 while the price target rests at a high of $193.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.04% from current levels.

Prologis Inc. (PLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prologis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.59%, compared to -4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -65.60% and 23.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.62 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 billion and $1.09 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.80% for the current quarter and 55.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.05%.

PLD Dividends

Prologis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.48 at a share yield of 2.81%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.30% with a share float percentage of 95.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prologis Inc. having a total of 1,879 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 121.81 million shares worth more than $15.07 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 90.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.23 billion and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.53% shares in the company for having 41.85 million shares of worth $5.18 billion while later fund manager owns 22.09 million shares of worth $2.73 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.