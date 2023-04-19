What Is So Great About PARTS iD Inc. (ID)?

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) has a beta value of -0.42 and has seen 15.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.70M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 33.32% during that session. The ID stock price is -716.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 43.33% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 96.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PARTS iD Inc. (ID) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) trade information

Sporting 33.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the ID stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 51.12%. Year-to-date, PARTS iD Inc. shares have moved -69.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID) have changed 52.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 89490.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -233.33% from current levels.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $85.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $94.89 million and $104.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.00% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

ID Dividends

PARTS iD Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PARTS iD Inc. (AMEX:ID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 3.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PARTS iD Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anchor Capital Advisors LLC with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.29 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.