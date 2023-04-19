What Are The Chances Of Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Being A Good Investment?

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has a beta value of 2.03 and has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.54M, closed the last trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 3.92% during that session. The FOSL stock price is -224.64% off its 52-week high price of $11.20 and 14.2% above the 52-week low of $2.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 457.87K shares.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Sporting 3.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the FOSL stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Fossil Group Inc. shares have moved -19.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) have changed 7.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $435.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $528.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.30% for the current quarter and -25.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -276.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.90%.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.69% with a share float percentage of 79.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fossil Group Inc. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $19.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.44 million and represent 6.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.14% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $17.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $5.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.