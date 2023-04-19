What Are The Chances Of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Being A Good Investment?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.41M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.68% during that session. The ASM stock price is -8.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.01 and 49.46% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 498.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Sporting -1.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the ASM stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have moved 36.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) have changed 23.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.97% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -115.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.41% from the levels at last check today.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.50%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.73 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.05 million and $9.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.20% for the current quarter and 48.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.84% over the past 5 years.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.70% with a share float percentage of 3.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $0.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.