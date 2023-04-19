Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Muscle Maker Inc.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -6.72% during that session. The GRIL stock price is -21.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.52 and 76.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 333.33K shares.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Sporting -6.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the GRIL stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 13.79%. Year-to-date, Muscle Maker Inc. shares have moved 37.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have changed -3.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -140.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.0% from the levels at last check today.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 220.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.12% with a share float percentage of 4.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.42 million shares worth more than $0.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $0.16 million while later fund manager owns 84646.0 shares of worth $52734.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.