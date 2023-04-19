Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Lower

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.31B, closed the recent trade at $26.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The EPD stock price is -6.19% off its 52-week high price of $28.65 and 15.12% above the 52-week low of $22.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.60 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the EPD stock price touched $26.98 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have moved 11.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have changed 8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.49% from the levels at last check today.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.08 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.01 billion and $16.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.20% for the current quarter and -10.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.90%.

EPD Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.96 at a share yield of 7.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.52% with a share float percentage of 39.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. having a total of 1,272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marquard & Bahls Ag with over 36.95 million shares worth more than $997.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Marquard & Bahls Ag held 1.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 27.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $755.66 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 25.88 million shares of worth $698.77 million while later fund manager owns 17.83 million shares of worth $481.54 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.