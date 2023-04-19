Wall Street Was Disappointed By EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL)’s 31.07% Stock Price Incline

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.22M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 31.07% during that session. The EZFL stock price is -164.86% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) trade information

Sporting 31.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the EZFL stock price touched $0.37 or saw a rise of 20.63%. Year-to-date, EZFill Holdings Inc. shares have moved 30.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) have changed 4.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -237.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -237.84% from current levels.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -35.61% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 115.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.34 million and $3.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 117.90% for the current quarter and 49.20% for the next.

EZFL Dividends

EZFill Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.32% with a share float percentage of 5.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EZFill Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.39 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 87899.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24734.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 28590.0 shares of worth $11713.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.