Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.53B, closed the recent trade at $46.42 per share which meant it gained $2.32 on the day or 5.25% during that session. The PCVX stock price is -6.23% off its 52-week high price of $49.31 and 62.43% above the 52-week low of $17.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 736.13K shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Sporting 5.25% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the PCVX stock price touched $46.42 or saw a fall of -1.04%. Year-to-date, Vaxcyte Inc. shares have moved -3.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) have changed 19.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vaxcyte Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.77%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.10% and -8.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -78.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.20%.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.62% with a share float percentage of 109.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vaxcyte Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.17 million shares worth more than $487.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.61 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $317.13 million and represent 8.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.19% shares in the company for having 2.53 million shares of worth $121.36 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $87.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.