United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Are Up 11.95% So Far This Year

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 5.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.48B, closed the last trade at $8.50 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.59% during that session. The UMC stock price is -5.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 36.94% above the 52-week low of $5.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.22 million shares.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Sporting 0.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the UMC stock price touched $8.50 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, United Microelectronics Corporation shares have moved 30.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) have changed -1.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that United Microelectronics Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.62%, compared to -6.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.90% and -44.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.78 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.22 billion and $2.42 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.50% for the current quarter and -26.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 53.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.10%.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.29 at a share yield of 3.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 5.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Microelectronics Corporation having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.06 million shares worth more than $130.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.68 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 10.46 million shares of worth $62.05 million while later fund manager owns 6.29 million shares of worth $41.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.