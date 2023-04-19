TechnipFMC plc. (NYSE: FTI) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.30%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.87B, closed the last trade at $13.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.30% during that session. The FTI stock price is -20.35% off its 52-week high price of $16.03 and 58.93% above the 52-week low of $5.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Sporting -0.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the FTI stock price touched $13.32 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, TechnipFMC plc shares have moved 9.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TechnipFMC plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,766.67%, compared to 33.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.70% and 600.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.67 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.89 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.56 billion and $1.72 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.30% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -171.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.90%.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.99% with a share float percentage of 101.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 58.93 million shares worth more than $784.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 42.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $563.31 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.37% shares in the company for having 28.42 million shares of worth $378.61 million while later fund manager owns 12.76 million shares of worth $170.02 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.