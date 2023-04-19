Starwood Property Trust Inc. Shares Are Down -26.55% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 3.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.49B, closed the last trade at $17.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The STWD stock price is -39.2% off its 52-week high price of $24.29 and 7.91% above the 52-week low of $16.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Sporting -0.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the STWD stock price touched $17.45 or saw a rise of 2.24%. Year-to-date, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares have moved -4.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have changed 4.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.87.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.40%, compared to -7.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.60% and 2.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $512.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $528 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $293.99 million and $325.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.30% for the current quarter and 62.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 80.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.99%.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.92 at a share yield of 11.00%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.81% with a share float percentage of 48.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starwood Property Trust Inc. having a total of 575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.02 million shares worth more than $513.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $310.01 million and represent 5.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 8.74 million shares of worth $159.32 million while later fund manager owns 7.46 million shares of worth $135.9 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.