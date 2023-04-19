SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.79M, closed the last trade at $2.43 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 12.73% during that session. The SMX stock price is -677.37% off its 52-week high price of $18.89 and 69.96% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 975.93K shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting 12.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the SMX stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 28.53%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company shares have moved -76.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 66.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed 58.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 25240.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.77% over the past 6 months.

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.52% with a share float percentage of 41.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company.