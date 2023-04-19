Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Investors To Make Money Again

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -4.90% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -2044.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.22 and 11.63% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting -4.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the SIDU stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc. shares have moved -60.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed -18.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -306.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -306.98% from the levels at last check today.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sidus Space Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.33%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.82 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.50% with a share float percentage of 6.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sidus Space Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 40962.0 shares of worth $86429.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.