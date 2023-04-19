Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has seen 3.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91B, closed the recent trade at $59.46 per share which meant it lost -$9.08 on the day or -13.25% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -28.49% off its 52-week high price of $76.40 and 50.57% above the 52-week low of $29.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.36.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Sporting -13.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the FOUR stock price touched $59.46 or saw a rise of 18.97%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have moved 6.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have changed -11.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.51% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $48.00 while the price target rests at a high of $97.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -63.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.27% from the levels at last check today.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.22%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 140.00% and 60.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $528.17 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $659.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $401.9 million and $506.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.40% for the current quarter and 30.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 201.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 79.15%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.02% with a share float percentage of 112.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 6.93 million shares worth more than $387.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 12.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $290.22 million and represent 9.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.00% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $121.89 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $76.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.25% of company’s outstanding stock.