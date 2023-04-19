Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Forecast To Gain 44.5% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.00B, closed the last trade at $5.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.60% during that session. The SANA stock price is -72.07% off its 52-week high price of $9.55 and 46.13% above the 52-week low of $2.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting -1.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the SANA stock price touched $5.55 or saw a rise of 4.31%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have moved 40.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed 58.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 29.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -134.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.11% from current levels.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.97%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -176.50% and -15.40% for the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.09% with a share float percentage of 102.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sana Biotechnology Inc. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 34.24 million shares worth more than $135.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 17.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 10.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.52 million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.57% shares in the company for having 4.9 million shares of worth $19.36 million while later fund manager owns 2.97 million shares of worth $17.81 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.