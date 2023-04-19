Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) has a beta value of -0.30 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.63M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 30.51% during that session. The RELI stock price is -1126.65% off its 52-week high price of $53.85 and 43.05% above the 52-week low of $2.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Sporting 30.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the RELI stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 10.77%. Year-to-date, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares have moved -48.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) have changed 51.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 63980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 8.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.88% from current levels.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.22% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.16 million for the current quarter.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.05% with a share float percentage of 11.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reliance Global Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16801.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10497.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89418.0 and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.