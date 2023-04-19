PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.50M, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The PXMD stock price is -418.81% off its 52-week high price of $10.48 and 32.67% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the PXMD stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, PaxMedica Inc. shares have moved -0.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) have changed -21.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.54% over the past 6 months.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.00% with a share float percentage of 4.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PaxMedica Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 33404.0 shares worth more than $67810.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 21900.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44457.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.