PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.16M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 18.25% during that session. The PAVM stock price is -341.51% off its 52-week high price of $2.34 and 33.96% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 439.56K shares.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting 18.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the PAVM stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 3.64%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved 10.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed 47.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.88.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAVmed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -75.41%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.00% and -5.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $400k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $300k and $189k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.30% for the current quarter and 111.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.40% over the past 5 years.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.85% with a share float percentage of 10.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.7 million shares worth more than $1.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.69 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $2.15 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $0.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.