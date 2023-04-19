NOV Inc. (NOV) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 3.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.28B, closed the last trade at $18.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.02% during that session. The NOV stock price is -34.29% off its 52-week high price of $24.83 and 24.39% above the 52-week low of $13.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NOV Inc. (NOV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Sporting -1.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the NOV stock price touched $18.49 or saw a rise of 3.04%. Year-to-date, NOV Inc. shares have moved -11.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have changed 6.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -73.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.65% from current levels.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NOV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 202.56%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 269.20% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.60%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.55 billion and $1.73 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.50% for the current quarter and 18.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.20% over the past 5 years.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.08%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.48% with a share float percentage of 95.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOV Inc. having a total of 528 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.12 million shares worth more than $817.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $782.61 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.85% shares in the company for having 26.91 million shares of worth $602.68 million while later fund manager owns 12.13 million shares of worth $253.31 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.