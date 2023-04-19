National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.64B, closed the recent trade at $58.29 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The NATI stock price is 0.09% off its 52-week high price of $58.24 and 48.86% above the 52-week low of $29.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.53.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the NATI stock price touched $58.29 or saw a fall of -0.05%. Year-to-date, National Instruments Corporation shares have moved 57.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) have changed 15.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.93% from the levels at last check today.

National Instruments Corporation (NATI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that National Instruments Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 51.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.39%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.30% and 52.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $427.98 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $435.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $385.26 million and $395.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.10% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.79%.

NATI Dividends

National Instruments Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.12 at a share yield of 1.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.97% with a share float percentage of 93.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Instruments Corporation having a total of 463 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.21 million shares worth more than $487.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $444.51 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 5.78 million shares of worth $213.31 million while later fund manager owns 4.52 million shares of worth $170.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.