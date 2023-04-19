Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 8.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.05M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -8.34% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -133.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.01 and 4.65% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53390.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Sporting -8.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the MBRX stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 47.88%. Year-to-date, Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares have moved -19.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have changed -12.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 27390.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1760.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -481.4% from current levels.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.99%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.20% and -8.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years.

MBRX Dividends

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.17% with a share float percentage of 10.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moleculin Biotech Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.08 million shares worth more than $1.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sio Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.1 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.