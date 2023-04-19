Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) has seen 2.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.98M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.69% during that session. The MREO stock price is -65.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.85 and 73.21% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 927.16K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting 7.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the MREO stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have moved 49.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 49.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -346.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from current levels.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.89%, compared to 10.30% for the industry.

MREO Dividends

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.68% with a share float percentage of 51.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo BioPharma Group plc having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 10.61 million shares worth more than $7.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 15.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rubric Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 10.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.77 million and represent 15.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $0.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.