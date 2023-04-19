Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Shares Gain $10.47 After Investor Confidence Raised

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.65B, closed the recent trade at $62.71 per share which meant it gained $10.47 on the day or 20.04% during that session. The LEGN stock price is 7.96% off its 52-week high price of $57.72 and 47.58% above the 52-week low of $32.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 611.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Sporting 20.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the LEGN stock price touched $62.71 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Legend Biotech Corporation shares have moved 25.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) have changed 35.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $74.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $87.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.65% from the levels at last check today.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Legend Biotech Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -103.85%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.00% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.30%.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.25% with a share float percentage of 39.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legend Biotech Corporation having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.14 million shares worth more than $755.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, with the holding of over 5.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.42 million and represent 3.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.07% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $169.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.62 million shares of worth $80.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.