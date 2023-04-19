Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has a beta value of 2.81 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.51B, closed the recent trade at $7.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -4.55% during that session. The KOS stock price is -19.92% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 34.92% above the 52-week low of $4.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Sporting -4.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the KOS stock price touched $7.13 or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have moved 12.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have changed 11.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.51 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -96.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.35% from the levels at last check today.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.00%, compared to -12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -3.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440.16 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $503.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $659.07 million and $620.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.20% for the current quarter and -18.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 355.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.80%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.48% with a share float percentage of 95.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kosmos Energy Ltd. having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 68.38 million shares worth more than $488.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.79 million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GMO Resources Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.86% shares in the company for having 17.58 million shares of worth $125.58 million while later fund manager owns 15.4 million shares of worth $110.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.