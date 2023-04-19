Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) investors to reap big returns again

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $162.96M, closed the last trade at $1.44 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The JSPR stock price is -220.83% off its 52-week high price of $4.62 and 72.92% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the JSPR stock price touched $1.44 or saw a rise of 6.49%. Year-to-date, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 198.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) have changed -22.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -455.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from current levels.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.78%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -166.70% and 55.20% for the next quarter.

JSPR Dividends

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.62% with a share float percentage of 40.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jasper Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc with over 5.85 million shares worth more than $2.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc held 5.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abingworth, LLP, with the holding of over 5.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 million and represent 5.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.88% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.