Investors In Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) Will Start Making Money Again

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) has seen 69.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.00M, closed the last trade at $2.53 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 60.13% during that session. The DRMA stock price is -798.02% off its 52-week high price of $22.72 and 61.26% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.65.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

Sporting 60.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the DRMA stock price touched $2.53 or saw a rise of 35.62%. Year-to-date, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 107.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) have changed 42.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 30550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.1% from current levels.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dermata Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.47%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.80% and 71.40% for the next quarter.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.02% with a share float percentage of 1.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dermata Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. with over 8860.0 shares worth more than $22415.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2332.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5899.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 15860.0 shares of worth $40125.0 while later fund manager owns 10769.0 shares of worth $27245.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.