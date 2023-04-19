Investor Confidence Shakens After PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Share Prices Loss -$0.44

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $961.29M, closed the last trade at $5.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The PCT stock price is -93.46% off its 52-week high price of $10.95 and 21.55% above the 52-week low of $4.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.97 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting -7.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the PCT stock price touched $5.66 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved -16.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -9.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -430.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -59.01% from current levels.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.82%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 36.80% for the next quarter.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.91% with a share float percentage of 81.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 29.19 million shares worth more than $197.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 17.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.92 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 3.12 million shares of worth $25.17 million while later fund manager owns 2.7 million shares of worth $21.78 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.