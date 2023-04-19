Investor Confidence Dwindles After IAMGOLD Corporation. (NYSE: IAG) Shares Drop By About -0.03

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 3.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.47B, closed the last trade at $3.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.98% during that session. The IAG stock price is -22.85% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 69.54% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.20 million shares.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting -0.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the IAG stock price touched $3.02 or saw a rise of 6.21%. Year-to-date, IAMGOLD Corporation shares have moved 17.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) have changed 21.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IAMGOLD Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 187.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.86%, compared to 18.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -180.00% and -200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $227.32 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $234.32 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $356.6 million and $334 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -36.30% for the current quarter and -29.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.00% over the past 5 years.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.76% with a share float percentage of 69.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IAMGOLD Corporation having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 44.9 million shares worth more than $115.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 36.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.78 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 24.83 million shares of worth $64.05 million while later fund manager owns 19.86 million shares of worth $28.99 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.15% of company’s outstanding stock.