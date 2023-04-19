Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) has seen 7.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $903.86M, closed the recent trade at $12.02 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 15.58% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -1031.45% off its 52-week high price of $136.00 and 28.87% above the 52-week low of $8.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting 15.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the LUNR stock price touched $12.02 or saw a rise of 9.01%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc. shares have moved 20.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 4.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -132.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.47% from the levels at last check today.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 22.40% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.99% with a share float percentage of 37.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuitive Machines Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company.