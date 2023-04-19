How Is Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.60B, closed the recent trade at $32.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -0.70% during that session. The BAM stock price is -11.59% off its 52-week high price of $36.50 and 18.19% above the 52-week low of $26.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Sporting -0.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the BAM stock price touched $32.71 or saw a rise of 3.17%. Year-to-date, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares have moved 14.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) have changed 4.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.8% from the levels at last check today.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.1 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 3.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.42% with a share float percentage of 87.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. having a total of 647 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brookfield Corp /ON/ with over 32.58 million shares worth more than $934.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Brookfield Corp /ON/ held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 22.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $635.28 million and represent 5.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Canada Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $86.24 million while later fund manager owns 2.07 million shares of worth $59.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.