Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 13.86% Rise

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) has a beta value of 0.08 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.35M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 13.86% during that session. The VINO stock price is -2480.0% off its 52-week high price of $29.67 and 21.74% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 909.12K shares.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Sporting 13.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the VINO stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 28.13%. Year-to-date, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved 0.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) have changed 13.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 77900.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.46 while the price target rests at a high of $11.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -896.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -896.52% from current levels.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.82% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.60% over the past 5 years.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 12 and April 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.42% with a share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 8693.0 shares worth more than $9996.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hexagon Capital Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 8481.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9753.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.33% shares in the company for having 8997.0 shares of worth $10346.0 while later fund manager owns 6191.0 shares of worth $7119.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.